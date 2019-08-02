- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the SentrySafe 1.2-Cubic Foot Electronic Fire Safe for $119.97 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
Walmart offers the SentrySafe Combination Fire Safe for $99.51 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $18, although we saw it for $10 less in December. (Most major retailers charge at least $134.)
Update: The price has fallen to $97.16. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sentry Safe Compact Electronic Safe for $21.55 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Large Portable Security Case for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Trademark Gambler's Wall Clock Diversion Safe for $8.06 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $7.64. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the WEN Heavy Duty Cast Iron Bench Vise for $20.10. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee and drop the price to $19.46. That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
