Walmart · 32 mins ago
SentrySafe 1.2-Cubic Foot Electronic Fire Safe
$120 $216
free shipping

Walmart offers the SentrySafe 1.2-Cubic Foot Electronic Fire Safe for $119.97 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $18. Buy Now

  • Amazon has it for the same.
  • 1-hour ETL fire protection rating for media
  • 8" ETL water-resistant rating for up to 24 hours
  • 15-foot drop test ETL rating
  • Model: SFW123ES
