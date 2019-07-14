Walmart offers the SentrySafe 1.2-Cubic Foot Electronic Fire Safe for $133.97 with free shipping. That's $4 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $31. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- 1-hour ETL fire protection rating for media
- 8" ETL water-resistant rating for up to 24 hours
- 15-foot drop test ETL rating
- Model: SFW123ES
- Walmart charges the same via pickup
- programmable lock with two user codes
- two override keys
- built-in delay
- Model: P008E
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Large Portable Security Case for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- A key lock model is available for slightly less.
- combination lock
- measures 9.5" x 6.5" x 1.8"
- Model: SW-SC01
Zyx-trade via Amazon offers the TigerKing Digital Security Safe Box for $268.99. Coupon code "30WSUXCN" drops the price to $188.29. With free shipping, that's $81 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dual alarm warning system
- password & key setting
- 1.34-cu. ft. internal volume
- removeable shelf
- Model: BGX-5/D1-48YZ
Amazon offers the Trademark Gambler's Wall Clock Diversion Safe for $8.06 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $7.64. Buy Now
- requires one AA battery (not included)
- Model: 82-4985
- reprogrammable door key
- two live door bolts
- pry-resistant hinges
- wall-mount hardware
- Model: 25EI
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart offers the SentrySafe Fire-Resistant and Waterproof Box for $43 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- holds up to 40 standard hanging folders
- 0.65-cubic feet capacity
- key lock
- Model: HD4100
