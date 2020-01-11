Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Send Monsters Kids' 3-Tier Bookshelf
$22 $46
pickup at Walmart

That's $24 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • 6 open back cube spaces
  • 2 sliding doors
  • measures 28" x 19" x 9.5"
  • Model: TF5451
  • Published 1 hr ago
