Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Seiko Women's Quartz Diamonds Two Tone Stainless Steel Watch
$80 $395
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $187. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold Shopemco via eBay.
Features
  • Japanese quartz movement
  • stainless steel case and bracelet
  • water resistance to 165 feet
  • Model: SUP408
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Watches eBay Seiko
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register