Lowe's · 53 mins ago
Sego Lily Exum 3-Piece Patio Set
$200 $400
free shipping

It's $98 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • It's available in Black.
Features
  • includes one caf table and two caf chairs
  • galvanized, powder-coated steel
  • weather-resistant
  • Model: SL-SS3-3-BLK
