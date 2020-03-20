Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 26 mins ago
Sega Genesis Mini Console
$40 $80
free shipping

Is quarantine making the days creep by? Well, with Sonic the Hedgehog, everything's gotta go fast, so it's worth a try to move things along, right? Plus, that's within $5 of the lowest price we've seen for this console and the best deal today by $20. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 40 legendary games built in, including Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Space Harrier 2, Shining Force, and Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
  • Model: sg-10037-2
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Consoles Best Buy Sega
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register