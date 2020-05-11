Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Google Shopping · 25 mins ago
Seagate 5TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$90 for Costco members $120
free shipping

That's a good low of at least $25, with most charging $130 or more. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • For Costco members only.
  • In Black.
Features
  • 5TB storage capacity
  • USB 3.0/3.1 Gen 1 interface
  • USB 2.0 compatible
  • transfer speeds up to 120MB/s
  • Model: STHP5000400
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals External Hard Drives Google Shopping Seagate
USB 5TB
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register