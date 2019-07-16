Walmart offers the Seagate 4TB Backup Plus Portable Hard Drive for $88 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $12.) Buy Now
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the Seagate 5TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 External Hard Drive in Silver for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $14. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- automatic backup
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the Seagate Fast 1TB External USB-C Solid State Drive for $132.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $62. Buy Now
- transfer speeds of up to 540MB/s
Walmart offers the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- Transfer rates up to 4.8 GB/s
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 connectivity
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Western Digital Elements 6TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $20.) Buy Now
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers the SanDisk 2TB Extreme USB 3.1 Type-C Portable External SSD bundled with the SanDisk 64GB Cruzer Fit USB Flash Drive for $269.99 with free shipping. That's $69 under the lowest price we could find for each item separately elsewhere. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- SSD features up to 550MB/s read speeds
- Water and dust-resistant
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Western Digital 2TB easystore Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive in Black for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- Data transfer rate of up to 5Gb/s
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the Seagate 2TB 2.5" SATA 6Gbps Hybrid HDD for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $5 less on Black Friday. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
