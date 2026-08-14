Sail round-trip from Bridgetown aboard Seabourn Ovation on a seven-night all-inclusive Caribbean cruise departing February 6, 2027. Visit Carambola Beach in St. Kitts, Saint-Pierre in Martinique, Roseau in Dominica, Terre-de-Haut in Guadeloupe, and Rodney Bay in St. Lucia, with one day at sea. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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