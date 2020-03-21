Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 41 mins ago
Schwinn Men's 29" Midway 7-Speed Cruiser Bike
$136 $160
free shipping

Get a great start to spring with a new bike with the best price we could find for this model by $32. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Madison_Sporting_Goods via eBay.
  • Use coupon code "PICKFRESH" to get this price.
Features
  • steel cruiser-style frame
  • twist shifter
  • front and rear linear pull brakes
  • padded seat
  • fits rider heights from 5'4" to 6'2"
  • Model: S8180WM
  • Code "PICKFRESH"
  • Expires 3/21/2020
