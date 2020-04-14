Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Sceptre 43" 4K LED UHD TV
$160 $350
free shipping

With some long weeks at home still ahead of us, treat yourself to a 43" 4K TV at a $190 savings. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: U435CV-U
