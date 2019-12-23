Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Sceptre 32" 720p LED HDTV w/ DVD Player
$100 $130
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $21 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) resolution
  • LED backlight
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: E325BD-SR
