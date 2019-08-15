- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Sceptre 31.5" 720p Flat LED HD Television for $79.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 49.5" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $170 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 43" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $139.99 with free shipping. That's $208 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart continues to offer the Sceptre 40" 1080p Flat LED HD Television for $119.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $29.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Home offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $547.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen, excluding the mentions below. (It's the best deal today by $132.) Buy Now
Leelbox via Amazon offers the Leelbox ATSC Digital Converter Box / PVR for $39.99. Coupon code "THVYWJWJ" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our June mention, $20 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $300 Dell Gift Card for $998 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Aer Industries via Walmart offers the BlueDri Mini Storm Blower for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last year's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 27" 1080p LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $109.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now
