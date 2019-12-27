Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 27 mins ago
Sceptre 24" 1080p LED HDTV w/ Built-In DVD Player
$95 $180
free shipping

That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • USB & HDMI
  • Model: E246BD-F
