Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sceptre 19" 720p LED HDTV
$65 $110
free shipping

That's $45 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • USB & HDMI inputs
  • Model: E195BV-SR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Sceptre
LED 720p 19" Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register