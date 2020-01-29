Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Sceptre 19" 720p HDTV w/ Built-in DVD Player
$80 $140
free shipping

That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • native resolution of 1366x768 (720p)
  • USB, VGA, and HDMI
  • Model: E195BD-SR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs Walmart Sceptre
720p 19" Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register