Best Buy via Google Express offers the SanDisk 512GB 2.5" 6GB/s Serial ATA Internal SSD for $59.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $53.99. With free shipping, that's $16 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 less than the best deal we could find for just a 500GB model.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $109.) Buy Now
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck.
Update: The price is now $18.49. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express takes an extra 10% off select items via coupon code "GDSMZL". Plus, orders of $35 or more free shipping. That makes select items cheaper than Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security 2-Light Set with Extra Battery for $279.99. At checkout, that drops to $129.99. With free shipping, that's at least $75 less than you'd pay for these items elsewhere, although we saw it for $30 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the latest-release Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1" 128GB Tablet (2019) in several colors (Black pictured) for $279.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $251.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $76, although we saw it for $2 less in our expired mention from yesterday. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Vizio 49.5" 4K Flat LED-backlit Ultra HD Smart Television for $399.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $359.99. With free shipping, that's a net $10 under our mention from four days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $38.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 64GB UHS-I U3 A2 microSDXC Card with Adapter for $15.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price is now $15.49. Buy Now
Walmart offers the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card for $19.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $8.
Update: The price has increased to $20.29. Buy Now
SanDisk offers its SanDisk 16GB Cruzer Glide USB 2.0 Flash Drive 3-Pack for $14.78. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
