Walmart offers the Samsung 43" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $299.99. with free shipping. That's the lowest outright price we've seen and the best deal today by $44, although most vendors charge at least $380. (We saw it for $35 less in March, but that deal included $113 in Rakuten points.) Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR 10+
  • Smart TV with Apps (including NetFlix, Hulu, Prime Video, more)
  • 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: UN43NU7100