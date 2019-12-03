Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Samsung Q90R 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,599
free shipping

That's $270 under our September mention, a low by $599, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by ielectrica via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Quantum HDR 16X (supports HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG)
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Smart TV with Bixby Voice (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatible with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa
  • 3 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN65Q90RAFXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
65" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register