New
Greentoe · 28 mins ago
Samsung Q70 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,299 $2,198
free shipping

Greentoe offers the Samsung Q70 65" 4K HDR QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,299 with free shipping via the "name your price" steps below. That's $298 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $199.) Buy Now

Tips
  • Enter $1,299 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill out your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your TV delivered from an authorized retailer.
Features
  • 3840x2160 4K native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN65Q70RAFXZA
↑ less
Buy from Greentoe
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals TVs Greentoe Samsung
65" 4K HDR Smart TV
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register