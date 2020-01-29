Open Offer in New Tab
Greentoe · 41 mins ago
Samsung Q60R 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,299 $3,300
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $199. Buy Now at Greentoe

Tips
  • Enter $1,299 as your price and click continue.
  • Fill in your info.
  • Wait for email confirming the price was accepted.
  • Pay within 24 hours to have your TV delivered from an authorized retailer.
Features
  • Samsung Bixby built-in (with support for Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant) smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • Quantum HDR 4X (supports HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG)
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN75Q60RAFXZA
