Samsung's current watches and wearables offers include up to $250 in instant trade-in credit on the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9, with $100 Samsung Credit or $50 Samsung Credit available respectively without a trade-in. Additional watch deals include up to $200 in trade-in credit on the Galaxy Watch8 Classic, Galaxy Watch8, and Galaxy Watch Ultra, plus up to $150 on the Galaxy Watch7. Wearables offers include up to $1,030 in savings on Galaxy XR, up to $150 in trade-in credit on Galaxy Ring, $30 off Galaxy Buds3 FE, and 15% off Galaxy Buds4 or Buds4 Pro when purchased as an add-on with a Galaxy S26 Ultra. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in credit available on Galaxy Watch9, Watch Ultra2, Watch8, Watch8 Classic, Watch Ultra, and Watch7
- Samsung credit offered on select watches even without a trade-in
- Discounts available on Galaxy Buds4, Buds4 Pro, and Buds3 FE
- Trade-in credit available toward Galaxy Ring purchase
- Bundle savings available when pairing Galaxy S26 Ultra with Buds4 or Buds4 Pro
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Published 43 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
Best Buy is offering up to $250 off a new Samsung Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2 when trading in a qualifying Galaxy Watch. My Best Buy Plus and Total members also get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase or a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Best Buy Plus and Total are paid memberships, which cost $50 and $180 annually respectively. This deal ends August 21. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Trade in a qualifying Galaxy Watch for up to $250 off a new Galaxy Watch9 or Galaxy Watch Ultra2
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $50 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch9 purchase
- My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free $100 e-gift card with a Galaxy Watch Ultra2 purchase
- Galaxy Watch Ultra2 available in 47mm with LTE
- Galaxy Watch9 available in 40mm and 44mm sizes with Bluetooth or LTE
This Garmin Venu smartwatch is $164, down from its $350 list price on eBay. You'd pay $26 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- 1.2" AMOLED screen
- 5-day battery life or up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music
- health monitoring including O2 sensor, heart rate, hydration, respiration, and more
- smart notifications
As part of its 60th Anniversary Sale, Best Buy is discounting a range of Apple Watch models, including the Series 11, SE 3, and Ultra 3. We've pictured the Apple Watch Series 11 42mm, priced at $299, down from $399. Deal ends August 23. Shop Now at Best Buy
Samsung offers deals on a selection of Samsung U7900F 4K Class Crystal Smart TVs (2025). You'll save $80 to $300 on several sizes from 50" to 85". Free shipping applies to each. Buy Now at Samsung
- 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160)
- HDR10+ support
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Tizen smart TV platform with built-in Samsung TV Plus channels
- 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
Samsung is offering substantial savings across its latest Galaxy smartphone lineup, with trade-in credits of up to $1,200 on the new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, plus up to $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip8. If you don't have a device to trade in, you'll still find instant discounts, including $250 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+, $200 Samsung Credit with select Galaxy Z Fold8 preorders, and $150 Samsung Credit with the Galaxy Z Flip8. Additional offers include up to $720 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra, up to $520 off select Galaxy S25 models, up to $180 off Galaxy A Series phones, and up to 40% off select Galaxy Buds, Watches, and the Galaxy Ring when purchased with eligible devices. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Samsung
Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra directly from Samsung starts at $2,099.99 for the 256GB model. (The 512GB costs $2,299.99, and the 1TB $2,699.99.) Trade-in credit of up to $1,200 can further reduce the price for eligible devices, or you can get up to $1,900 in carrier bill credits. You can also get $100 off by using promo code "PAYPAL100". It features an 8" 120Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, along with a 200MP main camera system, built-in Gemini AI features, and an upgraded 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It ships for free, and is due to release on August 7. Shop Now at Samsung
- 256GB to 1TB of storage
- Unlocked for use with any compatible carrier
- Foldable design
- Available in Violet Shadow, Green Shadow, Cream, and Graphite
Samsung offers savings on select Galaxy smartphones. Get up to $1,000 in instant trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, or receive a $200 Samsung Credit without a trade-in. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is up to $720 off with trade-in or $250 off without one. Additional offers are available on other select Galaxy phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in credit available on Galaxy Z Fold8, Flip8, and S26 series phones
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