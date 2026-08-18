Samsung offers deals on a selection of Samsung U7900F 4K Class Crystal Smart TVs (2025). You'll save $80 to $300 on several sizes from 50" to 85". Free shipping applies to each. Buy Now at Samsung
- 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160)
- HDR10+ support
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Tizen smart TV platform with built-in Samsung TV Plus channels
- 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB-A port
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
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Published 54 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Costco has TVs spanning a wide range of sizes and tech, from a 32" Hisense set at $119.99 up to large-screen 4K options well over $1,000. Several larger models, like a 75" TCL Q77K Series QLED TV at $479.99, include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Shoppers can find budget 1080p sets alongside premium OLED and Mini LED TVs from Samsung and LG. Buy Now at Costco
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- Screen sizes range from 32" to 100"
- Includes 4K UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Some models bundle a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Members-only and Costco Direct pricing available on select TVs
Costco has a wide range of TVs on sale, spanning screen sizes from 43" up to 100" across brands like Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense. Prices start at $229.99 for a 43" Samsung Crystal UHD Smart TV (pictured). Many of the listed TVs include a bundled 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage. Free shipping applies. Offers end August 23. Buy Now at Costco
- Sizes ranging from 43" to 100"
- Brands include Samsung, LG, TCL, and Hisense
- 4K resolution across UHD, QLED, Mini LED, and OLED models
- Many models bundled with a 3-year Allstate protection plan for 5 years of total coverage
- Smart TV features included on all listed models
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Best Buy's Outlet features a selection of open-box TV deals, with discounts of up to 50% on brands like LG and Samsung. This includes a 43" Samsung Q7F QLED TV available for $208. Larger sets are discounted too, including a 77" LG C5 OLED TV at $1,602. All of these are customer returns resold at a discount. Free shipping applies to each TV. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Open-box units are customer returns resold at a discount
- Brands include LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Roku
- Screen sizes range from 43" to 77"
- Includes OLED, QLED, and 4K UHD smart TVs
Samsung is offering substantial savings across its latest Galaxy smartphone lineup, with trade-in credits of up to $1,200 on the new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, plus up to $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip8. If you don't have a device to trade in, you'll still find instant discounts, including $250 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+, $200 Samsung Credit with select Galaxy Z Fold8 preorders, and $150 Samsung Credit with the Galaxy Z Flip8. Additional offers include up to $720 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra, up to $520 off select Galaxy S25 models, up to $180 off Galaxy A Series phones, and up to 40% off select Galaxy Buds, Watches, and the Galaxy Ring when purchased with eligible devices. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Samsung
Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra directly from Samsung starts at $2,099.99 for the 256GB model. (The 512GB costs $2,299.99, and the 1TB $2,699.99.) Trade-in credit of up to $1,200 can further reduce the price for eligible devices, or you can get up to $1,900 in carrier bill credits. You can also get $100 off by using promo code "PAYPAL100". It features an 8" 120Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, along with a 200MP main camera system, built-in Gemini AI features, and an upgraded 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It ships for free, and is due to release on August 7. Shop Now at Samsung
- 256GB to 1TB of storage
- Unlocked for use with any compatible carrier
- Foldable design
- Available in Violet Shadow, Green Shadow, Cream, and Graphite
Samsung offers savings on select Galaxy smartphones. Get up to $1,000 in instant trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, or receive a $200 Samsung Credit without a trade-in. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is up to $720 off with trade-in or $250 off without one. Additional offers are available on other select Galaxy phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in credit available on Galaxy Z Fold8, Flip8, and S26 series phones
Samsung's current watches and wearables offers include up to $250 in instant trade-in credit on the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9, with $100 Samsung Credit or $50 Samsung Credit available respectively without a trade-in. Additional watch deals include up to $200 in trade-in credit on the Galaxy Watch8 Classic, Galaxy Watch8, and Galaxy Watch Ultra, plus up to $150 on the Galaxy Watch7. Wearables offers include up to $1,030 in savings on Galaxy XR, up to $150 in trade-in credit on Galaxy Ring, $30 off Galaxy Buds3 FE, and 15% off Galaxy Buds4 or Buds4 Pro when purchased as an add-on with a Galaxy S26 Ultra. Free shipping applies. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in credit available on Galaxy Watch9, Watch Ultra2, Watch8, Watch8 Classic, Watch Ultra, and Watch7
- Samsung credit offered on select watches even without a trade-in
- Discounts available on Galaxy Buds4, Buds4 Pro, and Buds3 FE
- Trade-in credit available toward Galaxy Ring purchase
- Bundle savings available when pairing Galaxy S26 Ultra with Buds4 or Buds4 Pro
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