Samsung offers savings on select Galaxy smartphones. Get up to $1,000 in instant trade-in credit on the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, or receive a $200 Samsung Credit without a trade-in. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is up to $720 off with trade-in or $250 off without one. Additional offers are available on other select Galaxy phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in credit available on Galaxy Z Fold8, Flip8, and S26 series phones
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At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones at $99.99 and Beats Studio Pro noise cancelling headphones at $169.99. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Samsung is offering substantial savings across its latest Galaxy smartphone lineup, with trade-in credits of up to $1,200 on the new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, plus up to $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip8. If you don't have a device to trade in, you'll still find instant discounts, including $250 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+, $200 Samsung Credit with select Galaxy Z Fold8 preorders, and $150 Samsung Credit with the Galaxy Z Flip8. Additional offers include up to $720 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra, up to $520 off select Galaxy S25 models, up to $180 off Galaxy A Series phones, and up to 40% off select Galaxy Buds, Watches, and the Galaxy Ring when purchased with eligible devices. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Samsung
Pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra directly from Samsung starts at $2,099.99 for the 256GB model. (The 512GB costs $2,299.99, and the 1TB $2,699.99.) Trade-in credit of up to $1,200 can further reduce the price for eligible devices, or you can get up to $1,900 in carrier bill credits. You can also get $100 off by using promo code "PAYPAL100". It features an 8" 120Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, along with a 200MP main camera system, built-in Gemini AI features, and an upgraded 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It ships for free, and is due to release on August 7. Shop Now at Samsung
- 256GB to 1TB of storage
- Unlocked for use with any compatible carrier
- Foldable design
- Available in Violet Shadow, Green Shadow, Cream, and Graphite
Preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Watch9 for $379.99 in the 40mm size or $409.99 for the 44mm model. (They're also available for $429.99 or $459.99 with LTE connectivity.) Samsung is also offering up to $250 in trade-in credit toward the purchase. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 7. Shop Now at Samsung
- 40mm to 44mm case size, in Cream or Graphite
- LTE & WiFi connectivity
- Sport, Fabric, or Misty bands in S/M or M/L sizes
- Health insight tracking
- Long-lasting battery
The Samsung S95H OLED TVs are marked up to $200 off, starting at $2,299.99 from its regular price of $2,499.99. They pair a glare-free OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate for gaming, plus support for both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync. You'll also get a Philips Hue Starter Kit worth $272.49 with your purchase. Plus, you'll get free shipping. Shop Now at Samsung
- OLED HDR Pro panel with Glare Free screen coating
- NQ4 AI Gen3 processor with 4K AI upscaling
- Motion Xcelerator 165Hz for smooth, tear-free gaming
- AMD FreeSync Premium Pro & NVIDIA G-Sync compatible
- Dolby Atmos sound with Object Tracking Sound+
- Wireless One Connect ready for up to 8 HDMI devices
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