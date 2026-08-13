Samsung is offering substantial savings across its latest Galaxy smartphone lineup, with trade-in credits of up to $1,200 on the new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, plus up to $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip8. If you don't have a device to trade in, you'll still find instant discounts, including $250 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+, $200 Samsung Credit with select Galaxy Z Fold8 preorders, and $150 Samsung Credit with the Galaxy Z Flip8. Additional offers include up to $720 off the Galaxy S26 Ultra, up to $520 off select Galaxy S25 models, up to $180 off Galaxy A Series phones, and up to 40% off select Galaxy Buds, Watches, and the Galaxy Ring when purchased with eligible devices. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Samsung