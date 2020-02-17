Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5" 256GB Android Tablet
$628 $730
free shipping

That's a savings of $102 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Best Buy via eBay charges $2 more.
  • available in Grey or Blue
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
  • 10.5" 2560x1600 edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: SM-T860NZALXAR
