It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Although it's just a few bucks more via a couple of major stores (thanks to Black Friday price-matching), it's $44 under last week's mention (which came with a $50 Amazon gift card) and the best outright price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a $30 drop since last month and the best deal we've seen for a factory-sealed tablet. (Most stores charge around $50 more; it's also only $10 more expensive than a Staff Pick open-box unit we saw two days ago.) Buy Now at Amazon
That's $60 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This is open-box.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $65, although it was $25 less a year ago. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $950 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a selection of desktops, laptops, and tablets. Shop Now at Google Shopping
Matches our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $20.) Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart has a selection of deals available now at Black Friday pricing. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on almost 30 QLED 4K and 8K TVs. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a selection of men's and women's fragrances including Burberry, Calvin Klein, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $350 off and within a buck of the best price we've seen for a 70" brand-name TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's the lowest price we could find by $56 and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's a massive $78 drop since yesterday and a current low by $48. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model and the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $53, excluding other eBay vendors. Buy Now at eBay
