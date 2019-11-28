Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price now by $11. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a $30 drop since last month and the best deal we've seen for a factory-sealed tablet. (Most stores charge around $50 more; it's also only $10 more expensive than a Staff Pick open-box unit we saw two days ago.)
Update: Only Silver is left. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $12 less than the best price we could find for a factory-sealed tablet and comparable microSD card purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $100 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $60 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
Save on a selection of desktops, laptops, and tablets. Shop Now at Google Shopping
Matches our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $10 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $20.) Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
Walmart discounts a selection of laptops, TVs, sports equipment, and home & garden items as part of its Deal Drop Event Shop Now at Walmart
The Walmart 2019 Black Friday sale is now live online. In-store, shopping starts on Thanksgiving Day at 6 pm. Through Friday, save on a huge selection of TVs and electronics, toys, video games, home items, clothing, and many more items storewide. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart has a selection of deals available now at Black Friday pricing. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on over a dozen models. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $350 off and within a buck of the best price we've seen for a 70" brand-name TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's the lowest price we could find by $56 and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model and the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $53, excluding other eBay vendors. Buy Now at eBay
That's $50 under our September mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
