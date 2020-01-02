Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy J3 Star 16GB Android Smartphone for T-Mobile
$60 $150
free shipping

That's $19 under the best price we could find for another network, and around $70 less than you'd pay for it unlocked. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
Features
  • in Gold
  • 5" 1280x720 (720p) display
  • Exynos 7 Quad 7570 1.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
  • 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Model: SM-J337T
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Samsung
Unlocked T-Mobile Android Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register