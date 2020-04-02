Open Offer in New Tab
Straight Talk Wireless · 20 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A20 32GB Android Smartphone for Straight Talk
$120 w/ plan purchase
free shipping

Excluding the cost of the plan, that's the lowest price we've seen for the Samsung Galaxy A20 in any condition. (It's the best deal for this one now by $59.) Buy Now at Straight Talk Wireless

  • On the landing page, search for "Samsung Galaxy A20 (S205DL)" to find this deal.
  • Lassen-O+ 1.8GHz dual + hexa 1.6GHz processor
  • 6.4" 720x1560 display
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage & microSD support
  • 13MP wide-angle rear camera & 5MP front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: S205DL
