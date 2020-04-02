Personalize your DealNews Experience
Excluding the cost of the plan, that's the lowest price we've seen for the Samsung Galaxy A20 in any condition. (It's the best deal for this one now by $59.) Buy Now at Straight Talk Wireless
Best Buy takes up to $150 off the list price of Samsung's new flagship line, which stacks with the trade-in discount (up to $700) to make this the best place to preorder. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's the best price we could find. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's $110 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's an all-time low and $40 under the lowest price we could find for a Verizon-only refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's a buck off and a chance to unleash some artistic flourish into the world. Shop Now at Google Play
That's a buck savings and a tried and true method of occupying yourself. Shop Now at Google Play
If you're running out of things to do from the sofa, this puzzle game will at least keep your brain active. And for free! Shop Now at Google Play
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
That's $39 less than our January mention and $39 under Walmart's price for this phone without the plan. Buy Now at Straight Talk Wireless
That's $340 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's a $49 drop from our January mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $50 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $36, although most major retailers charge at least $1,798.) Buy Now at BuyDig
That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Walmart
