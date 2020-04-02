Open Offer in New Tab
Straight Talk Wireless · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy A10e 32GB Android Phone for Straight Talk
$60 w/ plan purchase $100
free shipping

That's $39 less than our January mention and $39 under Walmart's price for this phone without the plan. Buy Now at Straight Talk Wireless

  • On the landing page, search for "Samsung Galaxy A10e (S102DL)" to find this deal.
  • Add the phone and a plan (starting at $35) to your cart to get the discount.
Features
  • 5.8'' 720x1560 display
  • 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • 8MP rear camera & 5MP front camera
  • Android 9.0 (Pie)
  • Model: S102DL
