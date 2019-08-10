- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K Flat HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99 with free shipping. That's $102 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $547.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen, excluding the mentions below. (It's the best deal today by $132.) Buy Now
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung 65" Class Q80R 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with the Samsung 5.1-Channel Soundbar and Subwoofer for $2,895.98. Coupon code "XP325" cuts that to $2,570.98. Plus, you'll bag $462.60 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $748 less than you'd pay for the pair separately. Deal ends August 11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $92. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $397.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $113. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the LG 64.5" 4K HDR Flat OLED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $300 Dell gift card for the in-cart price of $1,497. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $252 under our May mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $502.) Buy Now
3Mart via Amazon offers the Musun Amplified HDTV Outdoor Antenna for $48.99. Coupon code "50R248ZB" drops that to $24.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from June, $25 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $379.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $520 off, and is the second lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Certified Cells_1 via eBay continues to offer the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB Android Smartphone in several colors for $328.87 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $24. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for $6,521.40 with free shipping. That's a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $322. (Most retailers charge at least $700 more if you buy each item separately.) Buy Now
