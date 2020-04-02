Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung 65" Smart 4K HDR UHD QLED TV
$919 $2,295
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $231. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by echo-and-optics via eBay
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN65Q70RAFXZA
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
