Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 65" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$800 $1,800
free shipping

This very popular TV is still at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 4K native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
  • Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN65Q60R
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
