Walmart · 44 mins ago
Samsung 65" 4K Curved HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$618 $1,000
pickup at Walmart

That's $382 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Several vendors, including Dell, match this price or charge within two bucks.
  • Need it for Christmas? It's available for in-store pickup.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG support
  • Alexa, Google Assistant, and Airplay 2 compatibility
  • Smart TV with Universal Guide
  • 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN65RU7300
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
