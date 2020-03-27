Open Offer in New Tab
New
Walmart
Samsung 65" 4K Curved HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$618
free shipping

That's the best shipped price we could find by $2, although other retailers charge $871 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • Bluetooth, USB & 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: UN65RU7300
