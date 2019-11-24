Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy
Samsung 6 Series 70" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$550 $900
That's $350 off and within a buck of the best price we've seen for a 70" brand-name TV.

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • HDMI, USB
  • Model: UN70NU6070FXZA
LED 70" 4K HDR Smart TV
