eBay · 21 mins ago
Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$389 $900
free shipping

That's $109 under Walmart's price. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
  • Smart TV with apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 2 USB ports & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN55RU7100
Details
LED 55" 4K HDR Smart TV
