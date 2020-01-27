Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Samsung 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$348 $600
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Walmart

  • B&H Photo Video charges the same price, and several stores including Best Buy and Target charge just a few bucks more.
  • USB 2.0 port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, more)
  • Model: UN55NU6900FXZA
