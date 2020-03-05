Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 57 mins ago
Samsung 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart TV w/ Soundbar, Wall Mount, more
$570 $752
free shipping

That's $55 under buying just the TV, wall mount, soundbar, and remote separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
Features
  • the TV features a 3840x2160 native resolution, Smart TV apps, HDR10+, and 3 HDMI inputs
  • Deco Gear 60W Soundbar w/ Subwoofer
  • Deco Flat Wall Mount Kit
  • Deco Gear 2.4GHz Wireless Backlit Keyboard Remote
  • Universal Screen Cleaner Kit
  • Stanley SurgePro 6-Outlet Surge Adapter
  • Monoprice 6-foot Optical Toslink cable
  • Model: RU7100
