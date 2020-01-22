Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 42 mins ago
Samsung 50" 7 Series 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$321 $800
free shipping

That's $27 under our mention from two days ago, the best we've seen, and a low by $27 today. Buy Now at eBay

  • use coupon code "PLUGGEDIN" to drop the price
Features
  • 3840 2160 (4K) resolution
  • HDR
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • Bluetooth
  • 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
  • Model: UN50RU7100FXZA
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/22/2020
    Published 42 min ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
