That's $27 under our mention from two days ago, the best we've seen, and a low by $27 today. Buy Now at eBay
Just in time for the Big Game, save on a selection of Samsung's Alexa-enabled QLED Smart TVs, with prices starting at $698 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $320 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $67 and the lowest outright price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's $33 off, the lowest price we could find (it's matched at several stores), and the 2nd-best price we've ever seen. (The historical low was Black Friday week at only $8 less.) Buy Now at Walmart
Shop a range of TVs for every room in the home. Shop Now at Target
That's $55 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a savings of at least $35 and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Score savings on a range of new and refurbished thermostats, smart assistants, security systems, outlets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's $360 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best we've seen for this phone without a contract or carrier, and $359 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $40. Buy Now at eBay
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
