Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung 49" 32:9 Curved HDR Gaming Display
$800 $1,070
free shipping

That's an all-time low and the best price we've seen for any 49" curved monitor. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x1080 native resolution
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • audio-aligned arena lighting
  • USB 3.0, DisplayPort, & 2 HDMI inputs
  • tilt-, height-, and swivel-adjustable stand
  • Model: C49HG90
