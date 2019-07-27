- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Samsung 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television in Glossy Black for $279.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $251.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our December mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $26). Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from four weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $92. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K Flat HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and a savings of $102 off list price today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 49.5" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $397.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge around $450. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $194.44 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $81 and the cheapest 49" or 50" 4K TV we've listed in nearly two years. Buy Now
Pingbingding via Amazon offers its Pingbingding Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $54.97. Coupon code "DCICER8J" cuts that to $41.23. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the LG 55" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $398 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $130 off, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express takes an extra 10% off select items via coupon code "GDSMZL". Plus, orders of $35 or more free shipping. That makes select items cheaper than Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Western Digital Easystore 4TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive bundled with a Western Digital 32GB Easystore USB Flash Drive for $89.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $80.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. (It's also within $1 of the best price we could find for the hard drive alone.) Deal ends July 27. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the GoPro Hero7 Silver 4K Action Camera for $199.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $35. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the 6-lb. Acer Nitro 5 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Shale Black for $599.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $539.99. With free shipping, that's $117 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price today by $128. Buy Now
With service activation, Best Buy offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone in Black for $349.99 with free shipping. (Activation costs $45; you can change carriers whenever you please.) Accounting for activation, that's the lowest price we could find by $134 and the best deal we've seen on this phone in any condition. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for 6,521.40 with free shipping. That's a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $322. (Most retailers charge at least $700 more if you buy each item separately.) Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register