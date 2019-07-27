New
Samsung 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$252 $300
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Samsung 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television in Glossy Black for $279.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $251.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our December mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by $26). Buy Now

  • Coupon code can only be used once per account.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
  • Smart TV with Apps (including NetFlix, Hulu, Prime Video, more)
  • USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: UN43NU6900F
  • Code "GDSMZL"
  • Expires 7/27/2019
