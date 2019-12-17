Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 47 mins ago
Samsung 40" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV
$150 $200
free shipping

That's $50 off list, $28 cheaper than the price we saw on Black Friday, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Order by Friday December 20 before 9:30 am ET to get it by Christmas.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • 2 HDMI inputs and 1 USB input
  • Model: UN40N5200
