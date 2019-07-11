New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$178 $380
free shipping
Walmart offers the Samsung 3.1-Channel 340W Soundbar System for the in-cart price of $177.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now
Features
- 340 watts of total power
- wireless active subwoofer
- bluetooth
- Model: HW-MM55/ZA
Details
Walmart · 5 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 17 hrs ago
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts
$9 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts in several colors (Carpark Grey pictured) for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 28 to 42
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
eBay · 6 days ago
Refurb Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$187 $250
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $186.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $53. Buy Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 2 days ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB Android Tablet
$88 $199
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 12.7-oz. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB WiFi Android Tablet with a 16GB SD Card for $109.99. In cart, that price drops to $87.99. With free shipping, that's $12 under our March mention and $40 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies. While essentially new, it may not come in its original packaging.
Features
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 day ago
Open-Box Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone
$455 $750
free shipping
QuickShipElectronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone for Verizon in Prism Black for $569. In-cart, that drops to $455.20. With free shipping, that's $295 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now
Tips
- A 1-year QuickShip warranty applies
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core 2.85GHz processor
- 5.8" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12/16 MP dual camera & 10 MP selfie camera
- 802.11ax wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- fingerprint reader
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SMG970UZKAVZW
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack
$30 $35
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
