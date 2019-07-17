Comfast2013 via eBay offers the Samsung 128GB EVO Plus UHS-3 Class 10 microSDXC Card for $17.85 with free shipping. That's $2 under our mention from last week and the best price we've ever seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $2). Buy Now
- includes an adapter
- Model: MB-MC128GA
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
Amazon offers the Samsung 128GB EVO Select UHS-3 Class 10 microSDXC Card for $19.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's cents under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $13.) Buy Now
- includes an adapter
- Model: MB-ME128GA/AM
NeweggFlash offers the Team 128GB Class 10 micro SDXC Memory Card for $12.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- read speeds up to 80MB/s
- write speed up to 20MB/s
Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 64GB UHS-I U3 A2 microSDXC Card with Adapter for $15.35 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the SanDisk 128GB Ultra Class 10 microSDXC Memory Card for $19.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $8. Buy Now
- includes an SDHC/SDXC adapter
- read speeds of up to 80MB/s
- Model: SDSQUNC128GAN6MA
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
Botach via eBay offers a selection of Smith & Wesson Men's Chicago Wind Shirt or Pants for $19.95 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any of the items by at least $7. Buy Now
- most sizes S to XXL
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
- Family Hub w/ smart assistant & Ring compatibility
- adjustable shelves
- external water & ice
- CoolSelect pantry
Edwinlion via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured) for $399.99 with free shipping. that's $185 under our February refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $170 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
- A warranty is included, but terms are unclear.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera, & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- iris and fingerprint scanners
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $114.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27, outside of other MyWit storefronts. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 2.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.1" 2560x1440 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- 12-MP rear camera, 5-MP front-facing camera
- 4K video recording at 30fps
- 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity
- microSDXC card slot
- IP68 water-resistance
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU6900
