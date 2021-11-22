It's a savings of $500 off list, $100 under our mention from 5 days ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
Published 48 min ago
Verified 19 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Save on a range of toys and games, with mini-drones starting at $20; jigsaw puzzles from $8; and remote control cars from $34. Shop Now at Amazon
Take up to 40% off these sets, putting them at or near all-time price lows. Shop Now at Best Buy
- LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet for $39.99 (pictured, $10 off)
That's half off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 40 super darts
- darts fly up to 90 feet
Save on scooters, transporters, and bikes. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 and E10 Kids' Scooter for $219.99 (low by $10).
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Black Friday pricing has started a week early at Best Buy. If you're worried anything will drop in price, you can even sign in to your My Best Buy account to get its Black Friday Price Guarantee. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free over $35; most items can be picked up in store either.
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
Shop discounted TVs and projectors from Samsung, Sony, LG, Amazon, Vankyo, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Samsung QN84A QN75QN84AAFXZA 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1,899.99 ($900 off).
- Most receive free shipping, although some may only be available for pickup.
It's $200 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Multiple modes allow you to use pedal-assist or your throttle to propel you forward
- 19.8 mph max speed
- 32-mile range on a single charge (charge your ride in just 6 hours)
- monitor display for battery output and speed
- Model: SWFT-VOLT-BLK
