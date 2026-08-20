The SOLAC Aroa kettle is $39.99, well below the $88 price shown at Walmart. It offers adjustable temperature settings from 120°F to 212°F and a keep-warm function that holds the chosen temperature for up to 2 hours, useful for brewing different types of tea and coffee. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Adjustable temperature range from 120°F to 212°F
- Keep-warm function holds selected temperature for up to 2 hours
- 58 oz. (1.7 L) capacity
- Digital LED display shows current and selected water temperature
- BPA-free borosilicate glass body resists thermal shock
- Cordless design with 360° swivel base, auto shutoff, and boil-dry protection
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Published 57 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
At $30, this Inspirex touch screen toaster is half the price you'd pay elsewhere. It ships for free for Prime members, too. It uses a touchscreen panel with a countdown display to select from 5 bread types and 6 browning levels. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots
- Touchscreen control panel with countdown display
- 5 bread types and 6 browning levels
- Defrost, reheat, favorite, and single-slot settings
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- Measures 8.6"D x 6.0"W x 8.4"H
At Amazon, get The Orginal HotPop Silicone Popcorn Maker for $5.45. That's $5 less than the price you'd pay at Walmart. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Holds up to 15 cups of popped popcorn
- Collapses down to 2.2" for storage
- Made of heat-resistant silicone
- Dishwasher-safe, non-stick surface
- Includes a lid
- Measures 9.6" x 9.6" x 5.7"
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
MorningSave bundles two Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brewers for just $10 right now. They cost $19 each at Amazon, so this is a great deal. Plus, you'll get free shipping with our promo code "DEALNEWS". Each brewer makes 22-oz. of cold brew in about 15 minutes using a swirling extraction method, and the carafe, filter, and grounds cup are all dishwasher safe. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Brews 22 oz. of cold brew coffee in about 15 minutes
- Uses a swirling technique designed to extract flavor without bitterness
- Includes a plunger and filter for straining grounds after brewing
- Carafe, filter, and grounds cup are dishwasher safe
- Set includes 2 brewers, carafes, plungers with filters, grounds cups, power cords, and detachable bases
- Backed by a 90-day warranty
MorningSave's Mid-Year Refresh sale covers a wide mix of home, kitchen, and outdoor items, with savings reaching up to 89% off across individual listings. Deals span categories from bedding and towels to kitchen appliances, with the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum with Sonic Mopping and LIDAR (Refurbished) at $130 standing out among the pricier items marked down. Smaller finds like night lights, candles, and cleaning towels round out the sale for shoppers looking to refresh multiple rooms at once. Pay $9.99 shipping on your first order and all purchases made within the next hour ship free. Alternatively, join the $8.99/month membership for free shipping on every order across MorningSave, SideDeal, Meh, and Casemates — cancel anytime.
We've pictured the Cuisinart 4-Slice Custom Select Toaster for $50, a $30 price low. Shop Now at MorningSave
- Home goods including bedding, towels, and throw blankets
- Kitchen appliances from brands like Cuisinart and Anolon
- Vacuums and cleaning tools including a Shark robot vacuum
- Outdoor and garden items such as solar lights and a tiller
- Small electronics like fans, air purifiers, and photo frames
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
MorningSave has the Travel Select Amsterdam Softside Expandable Carry-on Luggage with Rolling Wheels, pictured here, at $25, down from $80. That beats Amazon's and Walmart's price of $70. It's built from durable 1200D two-tone polyester, expands for up to 25% more packing space, and includes a TSA lock, telescopic handle, and in-line skate wheels for rolling through airports. It's available in several colors. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Made from 1200D two-tone polyester with PVC backing
- Expandable design adds up to 25% more packing space
- Two in-line skate wheels with a telescopic push-button handle
- Carry-on dimensions of 21"H x 13.5"W x 7.5"D and weighs 8 lb.
- 42-liter capacity with a TSA lock and fully lined interior
- Front add-a-bag strap and side shoe pockets
MorningSave's 10-Piece Surplus Surprise Bundle costs $50, down from a combined retail value of $110 for the items inside. Each box contains 10 unrevealed items, working out to under $5 per item at this price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Includes 10 surprise mystery items per box
- Each item works out to under $4.99 based on bundle price
- Combined retail value of items is about $110 when purchased individually
- Contents are not revealed until the box is opened
- 90-day warranty included
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