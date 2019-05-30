For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the SKLZ Gold Flex 40" Strength and Tempo Golf Swing Trainer in Black/Yellow for $31.35. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
  • low-impact stretch
  • 2.5-lb. weighted head
  • helps fight slices and flattens the swing
  • Model: GFT01-040-02