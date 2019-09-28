New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
Rubbermaid Patio Storage Bench
$84 $140
free shipping

It's $56 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Olive & Sandstone
  • seat lifts up for storage
  • seats two adults
  • measures 24.3" x 53" x 31.6"
  • Model: fg376401olvss
