Best Buy offers two Roku Express 3900R Streaming Media Players for $44.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $15. (It's also the lowest per-unit price we've seen.) Buy Now
- Up to 1080p (1920x1080) resolution streaming
- 802.11b/g/n wireless
- streaming services including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix
- Model: 3900R
Dell Home · 6 days ago
Amazon Fire TV 4K w/ Alexa Voice Remote
$50 w/ $20 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player with Alexa Voice Remote bundled with a $20 Dell Gift Card for $49.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $20.) Buy Now
- 1.7GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB internal storage
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- up to 4K 2160p streaming at 60 fps
- HDR10 & Dolby Atmos audio
- Alexa voice command capability via the remote
Best Buy · 38 mins ago
TCL Smart TVs at Best Buy: 10% off Coupon
Up to $300 off + extra 10% off
Today only, Best Buy takes up to $300 off a range of TCL televisions. Plus, take an extra 10% off via coupon code "CUTTHECORD19". Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Combined, that yields some of the lowest prices we've seen on these TVs. Shop Now
Best Buy · 3 days ago
Sony PlayStation Classic Edition Console
$25 $60
pickup at Best Buy
Best Buy offers the Sony PlayStation Classic Console for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
Best Buy · 4 hrs ago
TCL 65" Smart Roku 4K HDR UHD LED TV
$657 $970
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $729.99. Coupon code "CUTTHECORD19" cuts that to $656.99. With free shipping, that's $143 under our February mention, $313 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR with Dolby Vision
- 802.11ac wireless w/ built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- Ethernet, USB, & 3 HDMI inputs
Best Buy · 3 wks ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 128GB 12" Tablet
$699 $899
free shipping
Today only, Best Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet in Platinum for $699 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and is the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LGP-00001
